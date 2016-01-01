Dr. Becerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejandra Becerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Becerra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Becerra works at
Locations
-
1
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
- 2 127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7278
-
3
UCI Medical Center Neurology200 S Manchester Ave Ste 206, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alejandra Becerra, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902226822
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becerra works at
