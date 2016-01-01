See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Opelika, AL
Dr. Aleiya Butler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1 (2)
Overview

Dr. Aleiya Butler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Opelika, AL. 

Dr. Butler works at East Alabama Psychiatric Services in Opelika, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Alabama Psychiatric Services
    2740 VILLAGE PROFESSIONAL DR, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 821-0238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Aleiya Butler, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699158535
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Butler works at East Alabama Psychiatric Services in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Dr. Butler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

