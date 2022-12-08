Dr. Aleicia Mack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleicia Mack, DO
Overview
Dr. Aleicia Mack, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Roger Mills Memorial Hospital.
Locations
INTEGRIS Cardiovascular Physicians, LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Roger Mills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initially, I met Dr Mack, while I was in hospital. Even then, it was clear to me that this lady excelled in her superb bedside-manner but also in her sincere personal interest in the challenge before her. My wife just happened to be visiting at the same time and she is in total agreement with my opinion. After being discharged, I had another appointment with my previous cardiologist, who appeared more interested in selling memberships and IV supplements (nothing to do with Integris). The decision was easy and we were blessed to be able to become a customer of Dr Mack's. At each and every subsequent visit, she has excelled in her personal interest, questions, comprehensive answers and clarification of issues. Her natural attributes and those of her staff aid and positively add significantly to the recovery process. Excellent in every way!
About Dr. Aleicia Mack, DO
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
