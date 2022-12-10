See All Oncologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Aleia Crim, MD

Oncology
5 (3)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aleia Crim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Crim works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 285, Sylvania, OH 43560 (419) 824-5633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Fantastic! Outstanding! Everyone on the staff is kind, knowledgeable and caring. Dr. Crim is wonderful!
    Jody Ruby — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Aleia Crim, MD

    • Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861789315
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Auburn University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Crim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crim works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Crim’s profile.

    Dr. Crim has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

