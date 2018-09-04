Dr. Aleem Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleem Syed, MD
Dr. Aleem Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Aleem A Syed MD1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 702, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 533-0300
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Syed too the time to ask questions and listen to my history. Hearn blood test but when they did not show anything he did not give up. He ran different tests to try to figure out my issue(s). Thank you for not giving up on me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1003828641
- Martin Luther King Hospital
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.