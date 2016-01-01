Dr. Aleem Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleem Siddique, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleem Siddique, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Unmc Phycisians982315 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aleem Siddique, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194929976
Education & Certifications
- Nuth Nhs Foundation Trust
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.