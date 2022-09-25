Overview

Dr. Aleem Mughal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mughal works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX and Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.