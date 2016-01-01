Overview

Dr. Aleem Dean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Dean works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP ADULT AND SENIOR HEALTH AT TAVARES in Tavares, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Celebration, FL, Eustis, FL and Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.