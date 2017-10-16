Dr. Aleda Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleda Toma, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleda Toma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center
Dr. Toma works at
Locations
St Anthony Cancer Specialists of Oklahoma3525 NW 56th St Ste 100D, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 942-9200
Ssm Health St Anthony Hospital - Shawnee1102 W MacArthur St, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 275-8781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Kind, considerate, tells it like it is. Would recommend her to every woman with breast cancer.
About Dr. Aleda Toma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1104870344
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.