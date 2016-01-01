Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovegrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Lovegrove works at
Locations
-
1
New Life Obstetrics and Gynecology1001 S 70th St Ste 220, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 486-4800
-
2
Contemporary Healthcare for Women PC1101 S 70th St Ste 203, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 937-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lovegrove?
About Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932218641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovegrove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovegrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovegrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovegrove works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovegrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovegrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovegrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovegrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.