Overview

Dr. Giovinazzo Alecia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Alecia works at Dr Alecia Giovinazzo in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.