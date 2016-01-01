Dr. Alecia Davis-Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis-Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alecia Davis-Townsend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alecia Davis-Townsend, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Davis-Townsend works at
Locations
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe17448 Highway 3 Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3909
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic5001 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 347-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alecia Davis-Townsend, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1740376029
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis-Townsend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis-Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis-Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Townsend.
