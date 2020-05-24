Overview

Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Weisberg works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.