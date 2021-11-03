Overview

Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vaezi works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.