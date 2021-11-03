See All Otolaryngologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Vaezi works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon Rudansky MD
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tracheal Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Wow! Was my 1st reaction to meeting this doctor. I have been around long enough to know the real deal and this gentleman is the real deal. Very intelligent, Very personable, attentive, detail oriented, down to earth, calm, cool, it was an instant connection. I had many questions and concerns prior to my surgery he took so many of my calls himself. He was very straight forward and transparent about what I should expect from the very beginning, we went over those expectations in great detail, going back and forth until I felt like we both were on the same page as far as how it should all go down on the day of the surgery. He made me feel like I was participating in the decisions, I felt really connected. This doctor's energy is palatable, bright, warm and positive. There is no doubting this surgeon, he is at the top of his game! Post surgery, I could not believe the outcome! I couldn't find my own scar! He hid it so well, my recovery was shorter in duration than I expected, no side effects.
    Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154570679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaezi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaezi works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vaezi’s profile.

    Dr. Vaezi has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaezi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaezi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaezi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

