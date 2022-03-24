Overview

Dr. Alec Lui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Lui works at Treasure Coast Pathology Lab LLC in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.