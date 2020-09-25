Overview

Dr. Alec Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grapeland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Law works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Grapeland in Grapeland, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.