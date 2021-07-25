Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alec Koo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alec Koo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Koo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Institute of the South Bay23600 Telo Ave Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koo?
Dr koo excellent doctor. He listens & takes care of my complicated medical history. He is very thorough. Thank you Dr Koo
About Dr. Alec Koo, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740236066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo works at
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koo speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.