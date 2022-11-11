Dr. Alec Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Goldenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alec Goldenberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc C
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Locations
-
1
NY Office157 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-6791
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Dr Goldenberg is a God send doctor, if I am healthy and making future plans it is because of God and him, I trust him with my life, thank you doctor!!!! Also I have to say that he has a wonderful staff, Tracy and Pauline has been there for me also and they are very caring and loving nurses, thank you. I am having my treatment and I feel so comfortable that I often forget that I am at the doctor office ??, great staff!!! Thank you Chris, Andrew, you do a great job!, Debbie and john thanks for my appts, Christina, thank you for helping me get my medicines ??, you are the best!!!, Christina has helped me to deal with my insurance and she is really hands on, she never gives up. Tracy and Pauline thank you for been there all the way with my treatment and making me feel this good. I am not alone in this fight! I have Dr Goldenberg and his staff with me, thank you
About Dr. Alec Goldenberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1316926330
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc C
- Bellevue-U Hosps Nyu
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldenberg speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.