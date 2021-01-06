Overview

Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR.



Dr. Fedorov works at Oregon Medical Group Imaging in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR and Newport, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.