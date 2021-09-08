Dr. Beningfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alec Beningfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alec Beningfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laurel, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Beningfield works at
Locations
J H Regional Physicians LLC Dba Entaa Care14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 115, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-8083
Professional Pharmacy Services Inc11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 119, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beningfield?
I am highly satisfied with Dr.Beningfield. He explained the condition well. He is very patient with me. I felt comfortable with the tests he performed.
About Dr. Alec Beningfield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1427038520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beningfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beningfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beningfield works at
Dr. Beningfield has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beningfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beningfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beningfield.
