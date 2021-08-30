Overview

Dr. Alec Anders, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Anders works at Bradley Hunter,DO in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.