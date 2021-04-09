Overview

Dr. Aldona Staar-Kumosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Staar-Kumosa works at Ronald Edelman Foot & Ankle in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.