Dr. Finkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldona Finkle, MD
Overview
Dr. Aldona Finkle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Academy Of Med In Gdansk and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 747 Main St Ste 223, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-3317
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time discussing & answering questions, very helpful & knowledgeable. Patient & kind.
About Dr. Aldona Finkle, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1154325090
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of Med In Gdansk
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
