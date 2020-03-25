Overview

Dr. Aldo Prosperi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Prosperi works at Excela Square Latrobe Primary Care in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.