Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They completed their residency with Nassau County Med Center

Dr. Lombardo works at Big Lake Foot & Ankle Specialists in Okeechobee, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Big Lake Foot & Ankle Specialists
    114 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 623-5346
  2. 2
    Allure Institute Plastic Srgry
    851 W INDIANTOWN RD, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-1232
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 68 ratings
Patient Ratings (68)
5 Star
(57)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD
About Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1609807387
Education & Certifications

  • Nassau County Med Center
  • Westchester County Med Center
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
  • Plastic Surgery
