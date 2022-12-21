See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Guerra works at Guerra Plastic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guerra Plastic Surgery Center
    8765 E Bell Rd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 970-2580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 21, 2022
Dr. Guerra and his staff are very knowledgeable and are always just a phone call away if I ever need any questions answered. I’m only a month out from my surgery and I’m already in love with my results.
Photo: Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD
About Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710949144
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
Residency
Internship
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California, San Diego, Thurgood Marshall College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guerra works at Guerra Plastic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Guerra’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

