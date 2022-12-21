Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
Guerra Plastic Surgery Center8765 E Bell Rd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 970-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guerra and his staff are very knowledgeable and are always just a phone call away if I ever need any questions answered. I’m only a month out from my surgery and I’m already in love with my results.
About Dr. Aldo Guerra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University Of California, San Diego, Thurgood Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
