Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD
Overview
Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Locations
Provectus Health7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 907-6191Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Unique Interventional Radiology1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 240, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (305) 907-6191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Provider Networks of America
- RockPort Health Care
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have a very bad surgery phobia and the doctor reassured me the whole time that everything was gonna be OK the only thing that was uncomfortable was swallowing a little tube but that only took about five seconds other than that everything was perfectly fine and a lot less painful than I thought it would be. I would refer him to anybody.
About Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Hosp of St Raphael Yale Med Sch
- Caritas At Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.