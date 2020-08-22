Dr. Aldo Ghobriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldo Ghobriel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aldo Ghobriel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Ghobriel works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Rockwall Office890 Rockwall Pkwy Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 494-6764
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghobriel?
Dr Ghobriel is very friendly, caring, and professional. You will not find a better urologist in the DFW area. Dr Ghobriel performed Greenlight Laser surgery on my swollen prostate three years ago, when I got to the point that I could no longer urinate. He told me multiple times before the surgery that there were no guarantees. It was a life changing procedure. I will not see another urologist even though I live over an hour away.
About Dr. Aldo Ghobriel, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619919289
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghobriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghobriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghobriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghobriel works at
Dr. Ghobriel has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghobriel speaks Arabic and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.