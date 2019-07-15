Overview

Dr. Aldo Gamarra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gamarra works at Aldo Gamarra, MD in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.