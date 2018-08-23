See All Neurosurgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Aldo Berti, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aldo Berti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Berti works at Miami Neurosurgical Institute in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neurosurgical Center
    7600 S Red Rd Ste 309, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8288
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2018
    Dr Berti has the perfect combination that makes the difference: Knowledge...professionalism and humanity among other virtues that this great doctor possess...my husband had surgery yesterday and Dr Berti had been incredible with his care...we need doctors like him to be able to trust and feel comfortable with our health care. God bless Dr Berti...
    Regina Correa in Miami, FL — Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Aldo Berti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437163276
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Pediatrics
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • U Natl Mayor De San Marcos, Lima
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
