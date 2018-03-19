Dr. Soljic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD
Overview
Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Soljic works at
Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Intensive Care Unit55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-5763Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Used the scientific method to resolve my complicated urology issues. I was confident from my first appointment and treatment that Dr. Soljic is smart and dedicated. I have some medical issues that won't be going away. Dr. Soljic has helped me minimize the effects of an uncomfortable situation. Thank you, Dr. Soljic.
About Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Soljic accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Soljic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Soljic works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soljic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
