Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Overview

Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Soljic works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Intensive Care Unit
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 643-5763
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Scan

Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Outstanding physician. Used the scientific method to resolve my complicated urology issues. I was confident from my first appointment and treatment that Dr. Soljic is smart and dedicated. I have some medical issues that won't be going away. Dr. Soljic has helped me minimize the effects of an uncomfortable situation. Thank you, Dr. Soljic.
    About Dr. Aldiana Soljic, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1679724900
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soljic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soljic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soljic works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Soljic’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soljic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soljic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soljic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soljic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

