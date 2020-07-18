Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldemar Montero, MD
Dr. Aldemar Montero, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates PC631 Professional Dr Ste 450, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Montero for many years. He is one of the most compassionate and caring doctors I have ever had. He tells you exactly what you need to know and what your participation in your health needs to be. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Aldemar Montero, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Montero works at
