Overview

Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Comprehensive Epilepsy CenterSleep Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.