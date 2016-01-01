See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Comprehensive Epilepsy CenterSleep Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Health Comprehensive Epilepsy
    724 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 871-0227
  2. 2
    123 Medical Group PC
    286 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1G, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 543-0018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831151281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAY MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Comprehensive Epilepsy CenterSleep Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

