Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Health Comprehensive Epilepsy724 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 871-0227
123 Medical Group PC286 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1G, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 543-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831151281
Education & Certifications
- BAY MEDICAL CENTER
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.