Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Locations
Pacific Arrhythmia Service Inc.5525 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 609, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 273-5873
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 294-8111
Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista435 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 691-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassankhani?
Outstanding doctor. Having worked at Stanford, I know great doctors. He ablated my brother’s heart several times, while he was attempting to survive chemotherapy (for lymphoma) when bed ridden. My brother became a different stronger person after ablation. His oncologist said my brother’s recovery is a miracle. Dr. Hassenkhani has gifts that are difficult to describe. We are grateful as a family for his talents.
About Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013022615
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology

