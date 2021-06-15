Overview

Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Hassankhani works at Michael Koumjian, MD in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.