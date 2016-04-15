Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Alali works at
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Doctor Alali was the only one out of a assorted group of eight other doctors (some PA's) in that number that was able to accurately diagnose my condition as well as follow up with the required treatment. I owe him my life now twice.
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
- Male
- 1265458640
- Stanford University Hospital|University Hospital Of Cleveland-Hematology/Oncology
- University of Cleveland
- Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School
- Hematology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Alali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alali works at
Dr. Alali has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alali speaks German and Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.