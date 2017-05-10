Overview

Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Yu Wong works at SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn in Watertown, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.