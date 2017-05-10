See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Watertown, MA
Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Yu Wong works at SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn in Watertown, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn
    63 Pleasant St Ste 1, Watertown, MA 02472 (617) 272-2302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Osteopenia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Osteopenia

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2017
    Excellent doctor. He's very efficient, honest and always on time. I love the fact that they open at 7 AM. Excelente doctor. Él es muy eficiente, honesto y siempre a tiempo con sus citas. Me encanta que ellos abren a las 7 AM.
    Berzabeth in Waltham, MA — May 10, 2017
    About Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952396624
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore University Hospital Ny
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    • Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu Wong works at SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn in Watertown, MA. View the full address on Dr. Yu Wong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

