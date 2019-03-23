Overview

Dr. Alberto Vasquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.