Dr. Alberto Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Vasquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vasquez correctly diagnosed me with Multiple Sclerosis on November 30, 2004. He has since given me exceptional care, which has led me, thankfully, into remission for the past 5 years. He even did a spinal tap with absolutely no pain, and believe me, I've had them before with excruciating pain with other doctors. There are no words to describe what a kind, thorough Neurologist Dr Vasquez is.
About Dr. Alberto Vasquez, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881680114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
