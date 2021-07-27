Dr. Vadillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Vadillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Vadillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
David N Reinhard MD PA4302 Alton Rd Ste 330, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-8303
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Experience!!! Dr. Vadillo was recommended to me by a client/friend who is an anesthesiologist at Mt. Sinai Miami Beach after I told him about a horrendous experience I had there in January of this year. I had a heart attack and was subjected to the worst team of physicians you could ever have and an unsuccessful attempt to clear a blocked coronary artery. They kept me in ICU for 5 days doing nothing for me and providing horrendous service. I would never have gone back there but I was convinced that that hospital was the closest to my home and would have to go there in an emergency. Well the rest of the story is nothing short of a miracle. Dr. Vadillo is a Godsend. He made the time for me to answer my many questions, he reacted very quickly getting me in for a stress test in 2 days and into the hospital the next day...and the surgery was completely successful! Everyone I spoke to had nothing but high praise for Dr. Vadillo. I highly recommend him to anyone. Thank you Doctor
About Dr. Alberto Vadillo, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083606214
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mercy Catheterization Med Center
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
