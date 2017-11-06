Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Serrano, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Serrano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Dr. Serrano works at
Locations
Christopher W. Serrano MD PA20726 Stone Oak Pkwy Unit 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alberto Serrano is an excellent psychiatrist. He has been of great help with my ADHD condition.
About Dr. Alberto Serrano, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1801839352
Education & Certifications
- Tex Med Br
- Clin Cordoba
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
