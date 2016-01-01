See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Santos Jr works at Franklin C. Fetter Pediatrics in Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC, Cross, SC and Walterboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Medical Center.

    Franklin C. Fetter Pediatrics
    51 Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-4112
    Tj Bell Family Health Center
    130 Varnfield Dr Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-4112
    Elijah Wright Health Center
    1681 OLD HIGHWAY 6, Cross, SC 29436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 753-2334
    Fetter Health Care Network Walterboro Center
    302 Medical Park Dr Ste 111, Walterboro, SC 29488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 549-6853

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
