Dr. Alberto Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent Dr, and he takes his time with the time, I do appreciate that and his professional and kind demeanor
About Dr. Alberto Ramos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487788998
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
