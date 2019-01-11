Dr. Alberto Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Pena, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Specialists533 Pecan Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 443-3298Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
This doctor is THE rock star of colorectal cancer. I had stage 4 with my bladder being invaded. Needless to say, I was in grave shape. When Dr. Pena took my case, I felt for the first time that I had a chance. I drove from Corpus to McAllen for the privilege of seeing this doctor. As far as I’m concerned, he saved my life. I pray no one has to go through what I went through, but if you find yourself in my boots, and you want the best doctor period, then he is the doctor for you. God Bless.
About Dr. Alberto Pena, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1467407601
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
- Methodist Hospital System
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Constipation and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.