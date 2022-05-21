See All Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Alberto Parra, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alberto Parra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwest Med Ctr

Dr. Parra works at Medical City Breast Care - Ft Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth
    800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 759-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Testicular Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Appendix Cancer
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cancer-Related Conditions
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
Endocrine Cancer
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Familial Pancreatic Cancer
Familial Renal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Genitourinary Cancers
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Intestinal Cancer
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma of the Breast
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Malignant Brain Tumor
Malignant Breast Tumor
Malignant Tumor
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma of the Breast
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Renal Cell Cancer
Respiratory System Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secretory Breast Carcinoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Cell Lung Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Cancer, Familial
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tubular Carcinoma
Urinary Tract Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • HumanaOne
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2022
    He explains everything with great detail.
    Tom Williamson — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Alberto Parra, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376836718
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwest Med Ctr
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parra works at Medical City Breast Care - Ft Worth in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parra’s profile.

    Dr. Parra has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

