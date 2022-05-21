Dr. Alberto Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Parra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Parra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwest Med Ctr
Dr. Parra works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 759-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
He explains everything with great detail.
About Dr. Alberto Parra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1376836718
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwest Med Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.