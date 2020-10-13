Dr. Orta-Iglesias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Orta-Iglesias, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Orta-Iglesias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Orta-Iglesias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centrum Medical Center-little Havana 12 Ave LLC434 SW 12th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 718-5454
-
2
Medcare Centers LLC7200 NW 7th St Ste 150, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 264-6270
-
3
Latino Medical Center II Inc7858 Ne 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138 Directions (786) 718-5454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orta-Iglesias?
Dedicates time to patients, explains in details, and is always open to questions. Deep analysis before making a diagnostic. 100% recommended
About Dr. Alberto Orta-Iglesias, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386167575
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orta-Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orta-Iglesias works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orta-Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orta-Iglesias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orta-Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orta-Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.