Dr. Alberto Mitrani, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Mitrani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mitrani works at
Locations
Coral Gables Office283 Catalonia Ave Ste 101, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 476-7771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mitrani! He’s incredibly detailed. He’s a realist when it comes to your health but also very kind, and has a lot of good and insightful ideas for prevention and treatment. There’s no other doctor I would trust like him.
About Dr. Alberto Mitrani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447217005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
