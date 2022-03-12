Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendivil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Mendivil works at
Locations
-
1
John V Brown MD351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-1361
-
2
Gynecologic Oncology Associates1910 Royalty Dr # 507, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 784-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had stage IV ovarian cancer but after care with Dr Mendivil and his team -- now I have none! I was so scared bc my CA125 was so high at diagnosis. I can't say enough about the excellent experience, tho of course I'd prefer not having had cancer. As a patient, I received the best care and outcome possible. Quick return calls, lots of help with my insurance, good self care tips, quick scheduling when needed, excellent surgery (smallest scar!), the best new infusion center. Plus a ton of kindness and hope! Thank you so much Dr Mendivil and team!!!
About Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801097662
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- Uc Irvine Hospital
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
Dr. Mendivil has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendivil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
