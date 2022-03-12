See All Oncologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD

Oncology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alberto Mendivil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Mendivil works at Hoag Gynecologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    John V Brown MD
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 642-1361
    Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    1910 Royalty Dr # 507, Pomona, CA 91767 (909) 784-3346

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
  Anemia
  Myeloma
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Health Net
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 12, 2022
    I had stage IV ovarian cancer but after care with Dr Mendivil and his team -- now I have none! I was so scared bc my CA125 was so high at diagnosis. I can't say enough about the excellent experience, tho of course I'd prefer not having had cancer. As a patient, I received the best care and outcome possible. Quick return calls, lots of help with my insurance, good self care tips, quick scheduling when needed, excellent surgery (smallest scar!), the best new infusion center. Plus a ton of kindness and hope! Thank you so much Dr Mendivil and team!!!
    Cancer Gone — Mar 12, 2022
    Oncology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1801097662
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Uc Irvine Med Center
    Uc Irvine Hospital
    Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
