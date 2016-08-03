Overview

Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Maldonado works at Alberto Rene Maldonado, MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.