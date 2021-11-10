Overview

Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Laureano works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.