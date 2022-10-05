See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Alberto Interian, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alberto Interian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Interian works at HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4008, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 203-4363
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Electrophysiological Study
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 05, 2022
    this Dr is very professional, and enjoy call with your staff
    — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Alberto Interian, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386673663
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami School of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami School of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami School of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Interian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Interian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Interian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Interian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Interian works at HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Interian’s profile.

    Dr. Interian has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Interian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Interian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Interian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Interian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

