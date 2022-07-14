Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Iglesias Vergara works at
Locations
Memorial Division of General Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 408, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 768-6495Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken to the emergency room in excruciating pain, and the decision was made to operate on me. I can honestly say that I received exceptional treatment from Dr Iglesias and his team. His highly professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate care restored my health: tiny incisions that are healing perfectly; no pain whatsoever, thus, no medication needed after the procedure. He was fantastic during the pre-op, post-op and follow-up visit. His office staff Karen, Pam, Mercedes, are awesome, too! Dr Iglesias is very personable, talks to the patient, actually checks on you. He answers all the questions, and explains every detail. I am highly satisfied by his care and treatment. For Dr Iglesias, patients come first. He doesn't treat diseases, he treats people. He is an amazing surgeon and a great human being. If I could give him 10 stars, I would! I feel blessed that God put him in my path, and I am immensely grateful to him. Dr Iglesias, Thank You for saving my life and God Bless You!
About Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1083661938
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopking U Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iglesias Vergara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iglesias Vergara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iglesias Vergara using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iglesias Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iglesias Vergara works at
Dr. Iglesias Vergara has seen patients for Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iglesias Vergara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iglesias Vergara speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias Vergara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.