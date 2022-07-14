Book an Appointment

Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD

General Surgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Iglesias Vergara works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of General Surgery
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 408, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6495
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Pelvic Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    I was taken to the emergency room in excruciating pain, and the decision was made to operate on me. I can honestly say that I received exceptional treatment from Dr Iglesias and his team. His highly professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate care restored my health: tiny incisions that are healing perfectly; no pain whatsoever, thus, no medication needed after the procedure. He was fantastic during the pre-op, post-op and follow-up visit. His office staff Karen, Pam, Mercedes, are awesome, too! Dr Iglesias is very personable, talks to the patient, actually checks on you. He answers all the questions, and explains every detail. I am highly satisfied by his care and treatment. For Dr Iglesias, patients come first. He doesn't treat diseases, he treats people. He is an amazing surgeon and a great human being. If I could give him 10 stars, I would! I feel blessed that God put him in my path, and I am immensely grateful to him. Dr Iglesias, Thank You for saving my life and God Bless You!
    Xuchilt D Lee — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1083661938
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopking U Hosp
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Iglesias Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias Vergara works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iglesias Vergara’s profile.

    Dr. Iglesias Vergara has seen patients for Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iglesias Vergara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias Vergara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

